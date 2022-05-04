Bergenbio ASA Strategy Update Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Martin Olin - BerGenBio ASA - CEO



Yes, good afternoon, and welcome to this update on BerGenBio's strategy going forward. I'm Martin Olin, the CEO of BerGenBio. I'm here with Cristina Oliva, our CMO; Nigel McCracken, our CFO; and Rune Skeie, our CFO, and we are really excited to provide you with an update on our strategic direction.



So essentially, the mission of BerGenBio is to develop AXL inhibitors, which can transform the treatment of severe diseases, and our strategy is aligned to efficiently bring the lead compound, bemcentinib, to the market. And thus, as stated here on this slide: To transition our strong foundation into marketable products to help and improve the life of patients.



Just to remind everyone about the forward-looking statements and the disclaimers. So in a nutshell, BerGenBio is a world leader in exploring AXL and -- as an transformative treatment modality for severe diseases. Our lead program, bemcentinib, has been dosed in more than 600 patients today, about 400 in oncology and 200 in COVID, and the focus is now to advance that lead compound, bemcentinib, into 2