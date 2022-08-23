Q2 2022 Bergenbio ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to the BerGenBio Second Quarter 2022 Report. I will just remind everyone about the formalities.



So what is BerGenBio about? We are entirely focused on the development of selective AXL inhibitors, in particular, the focus is on our lead compound bemcentinib, which is an oral, potent and highly selective inhibitor of the receptor tyrosine kinase AXL. We are developing bemcentinib in 2 specific indications, which are both significant in our opinion. First one being first-line non-small cell lung cancer STK11-mutated patients where we are preparing for a Phase Ib/IIa study in the second half of this year. And secondly, the hospitalized COVID-19 population, where we are engaging in a Phase IIb study across Europe. We are laser-focused to deliver value drivers in the next 12 to 18 months.



This is a highlight of our second quarter 2022. So in May of this year, we announced a focused strategy being the focus on development of bemcentinib in 2 significant indications, as I mentioned, the first line STK11-mutated non-small cell lung cancer