Feb 16, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Martin Olin - BerGenBio ASA - CEO
Good morning and welcome to BerGenBio's fourth-quarter financial report and business update. I'm Martin Olin, the CEO of BerGenBio. Today, I will, together with Cristina Oliva, our Chief Medical Officer, take you through a business update centered around our strategic focus in lung cancer and severe respiratory infections.
Just remind everyone about the formalities. So yesterday, BerGenBio announced the topline data from our second line non-small cell lung cancer study in which we have enrolled patients who have received at least one prior line of therapy, and the patients were treated in a combination of bemcentinib, our selective AXL inhibitor, in combination with pembrolizumab. And it's with great confidence that I can say that it actually does matter to inhibit AXL, specifically in non-small cell lung cancer.
The topline data we announced yesterday, very clearly show that AXL inhibition makes a difference. And we saw that in terms of very significant clinical benefit for the patients who received the combination of bemcentinib in combination with
Q4 2022 Bergenbio ASA Earnings Call Transcript
