Camurus AB Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Sep 06, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Hello. Good afternoon and a warm welcome to IVA Center here in Stockholm and to Camurus Capital Markets and Research and Development Day 2022. My name is Lars Frick. I work as a journalist at (inaudible) BÃ¶rsveckan and now will be moderator today.



I had the pleasure of attending Camurus' inaugural Capital Markets Day a few years ago. And back then, there was a lot of focus in R&D for obvious reasons because then Camurus was a very different company than it is today, which provides a clear rationale for this Capital Markets Day.



I would like to start off by a brief introduction of today's presenters. We have representatives from Camurus' management. We have Fredrik Tiberg, CEO of Camurus, who together with Jon Garay Alonso, CFO of Camurus, will talk about the current situation, the vision and strategy going forward and the financials. We also have Richard Jameson, who is Chief Commercial Officer, who together with Samantha Nickerson, who is GM in U.K. and Ireland, will provide sort of a case study on how to achieve market leadership in a market, which, in this case, obviously,