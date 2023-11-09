Q3 2023 Camurus AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Fredrik Tiberg - Camurus AB(publ)-President - CEO, CSO & Director



Thank you so much, and good day, everyone. It's a pleasure to have the opportunity to share our third quarter performance and results with you today has certainly been a good quarter for Camurus. Before starting the presentation, please note our forward-looking statements. The agenda for the call today is a third quarter highlight overview, followed by financial results, commercial and pipeline updates, and then we will finish off with Q&A. In today's call, I'm joined by Jon Garay, our Chief Financial Officer; and Richard Jameson, our Chief Commercial Officer. As you may already have seen in this morning's report, cameras delivered a strong third quarter performance, resulting in very positive financial development with high double-digit revenue growth to SEK 384 million in the quarter and SEK 1.3 billion