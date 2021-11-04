Q3 2021 Sedana Medical AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Sedana Medical Q3 Report for 2021. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Johannes Doll; CFO, Susanne Andersson; CMO, Peter Sackey; and Commercial Director, Jens Lindberg. Please begin your meeting.



Johannes Doll - Sedana Medical AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody, and good morning if you're dialing in from the U.S. My name is Johannes Doll, I'm the company's CEO. And since this is my first report for Sedana Medical, I will start with a very brief introduction about myself. Before joining Sedana Medical on October 1, I was the Chief Commercial Officer at Orexo, a Swedish-based pharmaceuticals company, where among other things I was responsible for building up the commercial operations in the United States and plus also leading our corporate development efforts and led our internal development pipeline. Before joining Orexo, I worked 8 years at McKinsey, where I helped clients both in the medical devices industry as well as the pharma