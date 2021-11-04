Nov 04, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Sedana Medical Q3 Report for 2021. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Johannes Doll; CFO, Susanne Andersson; CMO, Peter Sackey; and Commercial Director, Jens Lindberg. Please begin your meeting.
Johannes Doll - Sedana Medical AB(publ)-CEO&President
Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody, and good morning if you're dialing in from the U.S. My name is Johannes Doll, I'm the company's CEO. And since this is my first report for Sedana Medical, I will start with a very brief introduction about myself. Before joining Sedana Medical on October 1, I was the Chief Commercial Officer at Orexo, a Swedish-based pharmaceuticals company, where among other things I was responsible for building up the commercial operations in the United States and plus also leading our corporate development efforts and led our internal development pipeline. Before joining Orexo, I worked 8 years at McKinsey, where I helped clients both in the medical devices industry as well as the pharma
Q3 2021 Sedana Medical AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 04, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...