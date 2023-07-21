Q2 2023 Sedana Medical AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Now I will hand the conference over to the speakers; CEO, Johannes Doll; CFO, Johan Spetz; and CMO, Peter Sackey.



Johannes Doll - Sedana Medical AB(publ)-CEO&President



Hello, everybody. Welcome to Sedana Medical's Q2 report. I know that many of you are taking this time out of your well-deserved summer vacation, so thank you very much for joining us today. With me, as always, I have Peter Sackey, our Chief Medical Officer; and Johan Spetz, our CFO.



I will kick us off by presenting the performance during the quarter and the progress we have made against our 3 strategic priorities. And during that, I will also talk about the new financial targets that we have set for ourselves. Then Peter will talk about the progress in the United States. Johan will go a little deeper into the financials. And then we will wrap it up and take time to discuss your questions.



So if we go to Page 3, please. As many of