Full Year 2021 Diaceutics PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 23, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Peter Keeling - Diaceutics PLC - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Hello, everybody, and welcome to Diaceutics' 2021 Full Year Results. I'm looking forward to talking to you about the transformation that has been taking place in our business over the past 12 months. But before I start, let me introduce our new Chief Financial Officer, Nick Roberts. Nick has been -- joined the company only past Friday, but has been working with myself and the outgoing CFO for the [fight] to transition into the role. Nick, talk about yourself.



Nicholas Stewart Roberts - Diaceutics PLC - CFO & Director



Thank you, Peter. Firstly, can I say I'm delighted to have joined Diaceutics. It's such an exciting time in its growth journey. A bit about me. I'm a fellow chartered accountant with over 16 years' experience. I originally trained with Baker Tilly, now RSM, in their audit department where I eventually moved up to the position of Audit Manager before deciding to move into industry.



Over the past 7 years, I've been fortunate enough to work with high-growth AIM-listed