Half Year 2022 Ricegrowers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



I would now like to hand over to the conference call host, SunRice CEO, Mr. Rob Gordon; and the company's CFO, Mr. Dimitri Courtelis.



Rob Gordon - Ricegrowers Limited - CEO



Thank you, and welcome to -- everyone to this morning's call. We appreciate you taking the time to join us following the release of the financial results from our first half of financial year 2022. My name is Rob Gordon. I'm the CEO of SunRice, and I'm joined today in Sydney by our CFO, Dimitri Courtelis.



Our plan for today's call is to provide an overview of our financial results, then open for questions to all participants who have dialed in. Along with yesterday's announcement, we've also launched an investor presentation on the ASX, which I'd encourage you to read for more details on the results.



I'll start today with some high-level commentary before handing over to Dimitri. The results announced to the market yesterday