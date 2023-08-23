Ricegrowers Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 23, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Laurie Arthur - Ricegrowers Limited - Chairman



Thanks, everybody. We'll try to get underway as soon as possible. Thanks, everybody. If you could all take your seats. And we'll get underway in a moment.



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to today's Annual General Meeting. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the Wiradjuri people, the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today, and pay our respects to their elders past and present. I extend that respect to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people here today.



It's 10:00 AM, and I've been advised by the company secretary that we have a quorum, and declare the meeting open. Please note the important notice and disclaimer on the screen. This can also be found within the presentation lodged on the ASX and the SunRice investor website.



Today marks the 73rd Annual General Meeting of Ricegrowers Limited. For those of you who haven't met me, my name is Laurie Arthur, your Chairman. It's wonderful to be here in Leeton today, with our growers and shareholders. And I also extend a warm welcome to those of you joining via