Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. EVP & Chief Medical Officer Myriam Curet has sold 1,605 shares of the company on March 1, 2024. Myriam Curet has been actively trading shares over the past year, with a total of 25,689 shares sold and no shares purchased. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at Intuitive Surgical Inc, with a total of 34 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc were trading at $383.48, giving the company a market capitalization of $140.197 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 79.11, which is above both the industry median of 27.855 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for Intuitive Surgical Inc. The stock's valuation, as per the GuruFocus Value, is at $355.68, indicating that with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, Intuitive Surgical Inc is considered modestly overvalued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sale by EVP & Chief Medical Officer Myriam Curet provides investors with information on insider sentiment and may be a factor to consider in their investment decisions regarding Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

