Mips AB Capital Markets Day Transcript

Jun 09, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Max Strandwitz - MIPS AB(publ)-CEO&President



Hello, everyone. My name is Max Strandwitz and I am the CEO of MIPS. Welcome to the Capital Markets Day of 2022. And before we go into the presentation, first, a note from our legal team, so our disclaimer. And anyone that wants to read through the whole or no need to know more about the content. We also have that in our presentation. And before we actually start the presentation, just a short inspiration movie from one of our athletes, Kate Courtney.



(presentation)



Max Strandwitz - MIPS AB(publ)-CEO&President



So Kate Courtney, a great inspiration to all of us. And before going into the agenda and the presentation, I first want to introduce the team of MIPS that we have with us today that also will present. So first of all, our CFO, Karin Rosenthal, we also have our CMO, Fredrik Jellberg, with us today and our Head of Sales, Johan Sauer. And with us today, we also have the Chairman of MIPS, Magnus