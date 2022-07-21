Q2 2022 Mips AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Max Strandwitz - MIPS AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. My name is Max Strandwitz, and I am the CEO of MIPS. And with me today, I also have our CFO, Karin Rosenthal, and we will take you through the results presentation of the Q2 2022 results.



So first of all, if we go to the second page. And if we look at the key highlights of the quarter, we had a very strong quarter with a net sales growth of 45%, 25% if we adjust for FX effect. And that, of course, is a very strong number since we were up against 139% prior year growth comparator, so really strong numbers.



If we look at the year-to-date number, we are at 53%. Of course, doing the same adjustment for FX, we see a net sales organic growth of 33%.



