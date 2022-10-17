Q3 2022 Mips AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 17, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Mips Q3 report 2022. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded.



Today, I am pleased to present the CEO, Max Strandwitz; and CFO Karin Rosenthal. Please begin your meeting.



Max Strandwitz - Mips AB(publ)-CEO&President



Yes. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Mips Q3 results presentation. With me today, I have our CFO, Karin Rosenthal, and my name is Max Strandwitz, and I am the CEO of Mips.



And before we go into the numbers and the actual presentation, first, some background on why we are here already today. As you know, we did indicate a soft quarter and did send out a profit warning on the 12th of September. At that point, there was no certainty on the number, and that's why we have accelerated the work to be able to present the financial numbers for Q3 as early as possible, and that's what we are doing today. So important to give you some background before we go into the presentation.



So if we start with the key