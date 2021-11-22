Q3 2021 Maha Energy AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 22, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Kaarlo Airaxin - Investerarbrevet - Moderator



Hey. (spoken in foreign language) Andres Modarelli, CFO for Maha Energy. (spoken in foreign language) Hello, guys. How are we today?



Jonas Lindvall - Maha Energy AB - CEO



Well, from Oman, we're doing very well. Thank you.



Kaarlo Airaxin - Investerarbrevet - Moderator



Excellent. Jonas, you delivered a record quarter as far as revenues are concerned. Please take us through the presentation, the quarter, and the future outlook, if I may.



Jonas Lindvall - Maha Energy AB - CEO



Thank you, Kaarlo. Yes, indeed. We did have a great quarter. Of course, we're not super happy about everything that's transpired during the quarter. We did have a lot of problems on one of our horizontal wells, which we'll get into during the presentations.



But I do want to underscore before I hand over to my colleague here, Andres Modarelli, who will walk us through the financials, that this is our 16th straight profitable quarter. We were very close