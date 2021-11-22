Nov 22, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Kaarlo Airaxin - Investerarbrevet - Moderator
Hey. (spoken in foreign language) Andres Modarelli, CFO for Maha Energy. (spoken in foreign language) Hello, guys. How are we today?
Jonas Lindvall - Maha Energy AB - CEO
Well, from Oman, we're doing very well. Thank you.
Kaarlo Airaxin - Investerarbrevet - Moderator
Excellent. Jonas, you delivered a record quarter as far as revenues are concerned. Please take us through the presentation, the quarter, and the future outlook, if I may.
Jonas Lindvall - Maha Energy AB - CEO
Thank you, Kaarlo. Yes, indeed. We did have a great quarter. Of course, we're not super happy about everything that's transpired during the quarter. We did have a lot of problems on one of our horizontal wells, which we'll get into during the presentations.
But I do want to underscore before I hand over to my colleague here, Andres Modarelli, who will walk us through the financials, that this is our 16th straight profitable quarter. We were very close
Q3 2021 Maha Energy AB Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 22, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
