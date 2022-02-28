Q4 2021 Maha Energy AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Kaarlo Airaxin - Investerarbrevet - Moderator



Hey. (spoken in foreign language) PresstrÃ¤ff Direkt Maha Energy. PresstrÃ¤ff Direkt (spoken in foreign language) Jonas Lindvall, from Rio de Janeiro; CFO, Andres Modarelli, from Calgary. (spoken in foreign language)



Hello, guys. Can you hear me?



Jonas Lindvall - Maha Energy AB - CEO



We can, indeed, Kaarlo.



Kaarlo Airaxin - Investerarbrevet - Moderator



Excellent. And you're all all right, I take it?



Jonas Lindvall - Maha Energy AB - CEO



We're doing fine, thank you.



Kaarlo Airaxin - Investerarbrevet - Moderator



Great. Good to hear. Jonas, today, you and Andres delivered the Q4 result. And in my mind, this is a set of numbers characterized by a significant improvement on all accounts, particularly if you look at year-on-year comparables. Could you please walk us through the numbers and give us a feel for the future?



Jonas Lindvall - Maha Energy AB