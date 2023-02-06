Maha Energy AB Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Feb 06, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Paulo MendonÃ§a - Maha Energy AB - CEO



Hello, everybody. Good afternoon. It's a pleasure here to be with you all. My name is Paula Mendonca. I'm CEO of Maha. Just making here also introducing Bernardo Guterres, CFO of the company; and Alan Johnson, the COO.



We also have here with us our friends from the DBO. We will introduce them. I think we have just announced a press release that we concluded this transaction. I'm very happy here to have concluded this important milestone for the company.



So I think the idea here will be just making a presentation, trying to update all of you about the company and the main steps. Then, I will call here the team of DBO to introduce yourselves, our new shareholders here in Maha, subject to some present conditions. And then we want -- we will open here for questions and answers from all of you. Thank you for being here today.



I think just a quick introduction. This is the FPSO of Papa-Terra, one of the assets that we are acquiring here from DBO. So I just wanted to show here the relevance and the size of this asset for the