Q2 2019 Nordic Mining ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Ivar Sund Fossum - Nordic Mining ASA - CEO



All right. Then I think we start. Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to Nordic Mining's Q2 interim presentation. My name is Ivar Fossum. I'm together with the CFO, Birte Norheim; and Project Manager, Kenneth Angedal. We will take you through the presentation this morning.



Please note to all of you on the web that you can post your questions also while I speak, and we'll go through and have the questions and discussions after our session that will last approximately 25 minutes.



We have more or less a standard agenda today. We will focus mostly on the EngebÃ¸ rutile and garnet project but also give an update on Keliber in Finland. And a little bit special today, I will leave the word later on to Kenneth, who will share his thoughts with you on how we envisage to actually build the EngebÃ¸ project. So a little special session on that.



Before we go to financials, I want to touch upon a little bit of the highlights. First of all, the approval of the detailed regulation plan for the whole of the EngebÃ¸ project, which was carried out