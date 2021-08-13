Q2 2021 Nordic Mining ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Ivar Sund Fossum - Nordic Mining ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to this second quarter interim presentation here at Nordic Mining. My name is Ivar Fossum, I'm the CEO; together with CFO, Christian Gjerde, we will give you the presentation today.



Please note that after the presentation is finished, we will arrange a Q&A session



It has been quite an eventful quarter. We will take you through the presentation through our normal agenda, spending most time, explaining the status of the EngebÃ¸, Barton and Garnet projects and then give a brief update on our engagement at Keliber in Finland before we close off with a status of the financial position for the company. As I said, it's been a number of positive events for ourselves in the last quarter along all our assets. I will start to give you a brief list of highlights for the quarter. First of