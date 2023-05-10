Q1 2023 Nordic Mining ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Ivar Sund Fossum - Nordic Mining ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to this Q1 interim presentation here at Nordic Mining. My name is Ivar Fossum. I'm the CEO of Nordic Mining. Together with the Operations Director, Kenneth Angedal of EngebÃ¸, Rutile and Garnet, we will give you the presentation this morning.



Please be informed that you will find our stock press release and the presentation in this morning's release to the stock exchange, but you can also find it on our webpage.



So let's start. We have a traditional agenda for this interim report. After a brief introduction, I will hand over to Kenneth who will give you a status of the EngebÃ¸ project. And then I will return and talk a little bit about the market for our products as well as giving the highlights from the financial situation before we conclude the presentation with a Q&A towards the end.



But first, a few highlights. 9th of March was an extremely important date