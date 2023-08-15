Q2 2023 Nordic Mining ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Ivar Sund Fossum - Nordic Mining ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to welcome you to this second quarter interim presentation here with Nordic Mining. We are standing at the construction sites here at EngebÃ¸ Rutile and Garnet project at the West Coast of Norway. My name is Ivar Fossum. I'm the CEO of Nordic together with Managing Director of EngebÃ¸ Rutile and Garnet, Kenneth Angedal; and CFO, Christian Gjerde. We will give you the presentation this morning.



As usual, the webcast will be posted on our website. Also, the complete presentation is included in the press release published this morning.



So let's start. We have a fairly standard agenda this morning after my brief introduction. Kenneth will tell you more about the status of the project before Christian gives an update on financials.



Please also note that you can post your questions during our presentation, and we will have a Q&A session after we have finalized our presentation. There will also be some videos towards the end of the session. So don't hang up after the Q&A session, and you will