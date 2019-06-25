Poxel SA - Special Call Transcript

Jun 25, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Poxel Conference Call. I now hand over to Jonae Barnes, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Public Relations. Madame, please go ahead.



Jonae R. Barnes - Poxel SA - SVP of IR & Public Relations



Great. Thank you. With me on the call today are Thomas Kuhn, CEO; Christophe Arbet-Engels, Chief Medical Officer and EVP Late Development and Medical Affairs; Pascale Fouqueray, EVP of Early Development and Translational Medicine; Anne Renevot, our Chief Financial Officer; Noah Beerman, President of U.S. Operations and Executive Vice President of Business Development.



Before we begin, I would like to read our forward-looking statement. Some of the statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements, which are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the company's current strategy, plans, objectives, assumptions, estimates and projections. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements. The company makes no representation, warranty