Full Year 2019 Poxel SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jonae R. Barnes - Poxel S.A. - SVP, IR, Corporate Communications & Public Relations



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Poxel's Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Update Investor Conference Call. I'm Jonae Barnes, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Public Relations. With me on the call, Thomas Kuhn, CEO; Anne Renevot, CFO. Also joining us today are David Moller, CSO; Noah Beerman, President of U.S. Operations and EVP of Business Development; SÃÂ©bastien Bolze, Chief Operating Officer, EVP, Nonclinical and Manufacturing Operations; and Pascale Fouqueray, EVP, Translational Medicine and Early Clinical Development. We will all be available for Q&A after our call is complete.



Earlier today, we issued a press release which included our full year 2019 financial results and a corporate update. For those of you who don't have a copy, you can access it in the Investor Relations section of our