Sep 15, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Poxel Half Year Results 2020 Conference Call.
I'll now hand the call over to Madame Jonae Barnes, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Public Relations. Madame, please go ahead.
Jonae R. Barnes - Poxel S.A. - SVP, IR, Corporate Communications & Public Relations
Good afternoon, and welcome to Poxel's First Half 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Update Investor Conference Call.
I'm Jonae Barnes, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Public Relations. With me on the call are Thomas Kuhn, CEO; Anne Renevot, CFO. Also joining us today are David Moller, CSO; and Noah Beerman, President of U.S. Operations and EVP of Business Development. They will all be available for the Q&A when the call is complete.
Earlier today, we issued a press release which included our first half 2020 financial results and a corporate update. For those of you who don't have a copy, you can access it in the investor relations section of our website at
Half Year 2020 Poxel SA Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 15, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...