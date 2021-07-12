Jul 12, 2021 / 05:15PM GMT
Thomas Kuhn - Poxel S.A. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director
Thank you for joining us today. I'm Thomas Kuhn. I'm the CEO of Poxel.
You can see here, before we begin, our forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the company's control that could cause the company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further information can be found in our most recent regulatory filing.
Here, you can see the agenda for the call today. So I will give a brief introductions highlighting our strategy, then I will hand over to Marc Engelen. And to begin with, I'd like to thank very much Marc Engelen to participate to this call. Marc is the MD PhD pediatric neurologist from Amsterdam, specifically really being very close to this pathology, leukodystrophy, and is heading the Amsterdam leukodystrophy center. Then we'll hear from Ben Lenail. Ben will give his patient perspective. Ben is the co-founder and a Board member of ALD
Poxel SA New Strategic Direction with Increasing Focus on Rare Metabolic Diseases Corporate Call Transcript
