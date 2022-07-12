Q2 2022 Aker Horizons ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Kristian RÃ¸kke - Aker Horizons ASA - CEO



A warm welcome to all joining this presentation of Aker Horizons' second-quarter results. My name is Kristian RÃ¸kke, CEO of Aker Horizons. With me is Nanna Tollefsen, CFO of Aker Horizons; Kristoffer Dahlberg, CFO of our asset development business; and Mary Quaney, CEO of Mainstream, joining us from Dublin.



Before going into the specifics of our portfolio development, I'd like to say a few words about the market context. The past six months have been marked by geopolitical and macroeconomic turmoil and extreme market volatility. We expect this may continue for a while. The global economy is slowing down, and we faced brisk and protracted period of people growth and elevated inflation.



Fortunately, Aker Horizons entered this period well prepared. We remain confident that our core markets, and hence, growth opportunities for Aker Horizons will continue to strengthen.



CO2 emissions continue to rise, global emissions reached an all-time high in 2021, and the past month has seen the highest atmospheric concentration levels