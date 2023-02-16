Q4 2022 Aker Horizons ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Kristian RÃ¸kke - Aker Horizons ASA - CEO



A warm welcome to all joining this presentation of Aker Horizons fourth-quarter results. My name is Kristian RÃ¸kke, CEO of Aker Horizons. With me today are Nanna Tollefsen, CFO of Aker Horizons, who will walk through the financials; Kristoffer Dahlberg, CFO of Aker Horizons' asset development unit, who will review project developments in the hydrogen portfolio; and Mary Quaney, CEO of Mainstream Renewable Power, who will present the company's main developments in the quarter.



2022 was characterized by a volatile and uncertain macroenvironment, with the fourth quarter being no exception. Our portfolio company, Aker Carbon Capture, however, is benefiting from market tailwinds, securing several studies with new customers in new markets. The company is progressing well on its two large carbon capture projects under construction in Europe.



Mainstream experienced challenges stemming from industry-wide supply chain and market-related issues, particularly in Chile. However, the company also attained a milestone with 1.1-gigawatt solar