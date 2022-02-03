Q4 2021 Unicaja Banco SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Unicaja Banco Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today, I'm joined by Manuel Menendez, our Chief Executive Officer; Pablo Gonzalez, our Chief Financial Officer; Juan Pablo Lopez, our Investor Relations Officer.



After the presentation, we will hold a live Q&A session of approximately 30 minutes. And now I leave you with our CEO. Manuel?



Manuel Menendez Menendez - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you, Alberto. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for attending Unicaja Banco 2021 earnings conference call. We are going to quickly review the calendar and key milestones after the merger with Liberbank. And then we will go straight into the quarterly results. Keep in mind that we have tried to show our numbers on a pro forma basis in order to facilitate the comparison and analysis of the business evolution.



Starting in Slide 3. As you can see on the left-hand side, we keep making progress with integration. In December, we closed an agreement with the labor unions for the