Q2 2022 Unicaja Banco SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022

Alberto Fernández López - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - IR Officer



Unicaja Banco Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today, I'm joined by Pablo Gonzalez, our Chief Financial Officer; and Juan Pablo Lopez, our Chief Investor Relations Officer



Pablo GonzÃ¡lez MartÃ­n - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - CFO & MD of Finance



Thank you, Alberto. Let's start with a summary of the main developments of the quarter in Slide 4. First of all, we are very pleased with the completion of the IT integration at the end of May in less than a year since the merger was closed. Everything went as planned, and we are now fully integrated, working in one platform. Our main focus, as you know, is on retail lending and both books, mortgages and consumer, keep showing positive growth year-on-year of almost 2%. Customer resources have