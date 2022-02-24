Q4 2021 Cantargia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

GÃ¶ran Forsberg - Cantargia AB - CEO



Thank you so much. It's a pleasure to present the new full-year report for Cantargia. And if we go through the slides here and go down to slide number 4, I can conclude that Cantargia evolved quite a lot during 2021, with several important milestones that we reached. And during the fourth quarter, we presented a very strong period with a very significant amount of news.



And as you can see here, it relates to new clinical data. It relates to regulatory status in Europe in pancreatic cancer. It relates to clinical trials starting with first patients in. And what's also clear is that we made a very, very important step forward in our development in pancreatic cancer by signing an agreement with the US organization PanCAN and participation in their Precision Promise Phase 3 trial.



We also had some news on the patent side, which we will spend a little bit time on because I think it's, I [guess], (technical difficulty) [patients] around it, and we'd like to highlight exactly what all these patients are about. We also made progress in the