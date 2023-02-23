Q4 2022 Cantargia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

GÃ¶ran Forsberg - Cantargia AB - CEO



Thank you so much. It's a pleasure to be here and present the full-year report for Cantargia. And it's an extra pleasure to do it on the back of a very important press release this morning on new data in triple-negative breast cancer.



So let's go into the story. So besides myself, as you said, it will be Bengt JÃ¶ndell, CFO, who will do a presentation. And it's been a good period. And it's been a very good year for Cantargia, even though it's been a very, let's say, dramatic and difficult year for the world.



And during the period and after the period, we have significantly, let's say, focused our clinical activities by stopping three clinical trials, to let them readout during this year and focus on what we believe is three very different but very promising opportunities, with our lead program, nadunolimab. And we will go through that in detail later on.



And as I said, one of these opportunities, which are the TRIFOUR trial in triple-negative breast cancer, the first dose escalation part was completed. And we were very happy