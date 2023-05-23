Q1 2023 Cantargia AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

GÃ¶ran Forsberg - Cantargia AB - CEO



It's a pleasure to present Cantargia's quarter one report. It's been a good start of the year for Cantargia. And during this period or directly after the period, we had a really good news flow. And we started out strongly by presenting new data in triple-negative breast cancer, which was part of the Phase I part of the early-in phase of a randomized trial called TRIFOUR, and we will have a quick look at those data later on. But what's noted is that directly afterwards, the first patient started treatment in randomized phase of trials and recruitment is now ongoing.



In our second program, CAN10, we also made some progress during the period, where GLP tox study was successfully completed and, later on, we could then send in the application to start the first clinical trial. And we will come back with timelines around that.



We also made a change to our Chief Financial Officer position, with Bengt JÃ¶ndell winding down and Patrik Renblad starting out. And what I'm going to say here is that we're just in the middle of the transition period