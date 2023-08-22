Q2 2023 Cantargia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

GÃ¶ran Forsberg Cantargia AB-CEO



Thank you so much. It's a pleasure to present Cantargia H1 report after what I believe has been a very strong period, as well as a very nice summer with a good news flow.



So to take you into the details then, starting out with significant events during or after this period or during the summer, we have presented new data both in pancreatic cancer, as well as non-small cell lung cancer, for our lead program, nadunolimab, and more specifically, it's been in chemotherapy combinations. And the presentations have been made at the two major cancer conferences, AACR and ASCO, and we're coming back to all these data. But in essence, they are certainly strong and have created lots of external interest and attention around our programs.



But based on these results, we're now also planning for a randomized controlled clinical Phase IIb trial in pancreatic cancer, where patients will get nadunolimab with chemotherapy or chemotherapy alone. And as we progress with the planning, there will be much more details around this trial.



