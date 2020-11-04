Nov 04, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Katarina GrÃ¶nwall - Sweco AB(publ)-Chief Communications Officer
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Sweco, and welcome to the presentation of the third quarter for Sweco. Today, we will listen to our CEO, Ãsa Bergman; and our CFO, Olof StÃ¥lnacke, that will walk you through the presentation. After the presentation, you will be able to ask questions, either through using the phone or using the chat. And I think we should get started.
With that, Ãsa, please go ahead.
Ãsa Bergman - Sweco AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director
Thank you, Katarina, and very welcome, everyone, to Sweco's Q3 presentation. Before we move into the third quarter, I would like to give you an overview of Sweco of today. And we are Europe's leading engineering and architecture consultancy, with focus on 8 business areas and with projects in more than 70,000 (sic) [70] countries worldwide. And our net sales rolling 12 is SEK 21.4 billion and with a margin of close to 10%. With our 17
Q3 2020 Sweco AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 04, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...