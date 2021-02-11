Q4 2020 Sweco AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Katarina GrÃ¶nwall - Sweco AB(publ)-Chief Communications Officer



Welcome, everyone, to Sweco and to the report for the fourth quarter and for the full year 2020. Today, we have the privilege of listening to Asa Bergman, our CEO; and Olof Stlnacke, our CFO, who will walk us through the presentation. So with that, I think we should start. Please, sa.



Ãsa Bergman - Sweco AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you, Katarina, and welcome, everyone, to Sweco's Q4 presentation. Before we move into the quarter, I want to give you a short recap of Sweco. We are Europe's leading engineering and architectural consultancy with focus on 8 business areas in Europe and with projects in more than 70 countries worldwide. Our net sales rolling 12 months, which is -- this quarter equals the full year of 2020, is SEK 20.9 billion, and our margin is 8.5%.



With our 17,500 experts, we have unique expertise to develop the solutions needed for a more sustainable society. Let us