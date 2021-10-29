Q3 2021 Sweco AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
Katarina GrÃ¶nwall - Sweco AB(publ)-Chief Communications Officer
Good morning, and welcome to Sweco, and welcome to the report for the third quarter. Today, we have with us Asa Bergman, our President and CEO; and Olof Stalnacke, our CFO, who will walk us through the presentation.
So I think with that, we should get started. Please go ahead, Asa.
Ãsa Bergman - Sweco AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director
Welcome, everyone, to Sweco's Q3 presentation.
Before we move into the quarter, let me give you a short recap of Sweco today. Sweco's is Europe's leading engineering and architectural consultancy with 17,500 experts. And we have 8 geographical business areas in Europe, and we do business in many additional countries worldwide.
Let us now start the Q3 presentation. Q3 was a quarter with mixed performance from our business areas. We had strong performance in Belgium, Finland and Denmark. We also had strong performance in the U.K. despite the
