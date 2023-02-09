Q4 2022 Sweco AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Marcela Sylvander - Sweco AB(publ)-Chief Communications Officer



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of Sweco's Q4 and year-end report. My name is Marcela Sylvander, and I'm heading Communication for the Sweco Group.



With us today is Sweco's President and CEO, Ãsa Bergman; and CFO, Olof StÃ¥lnacke. They will take us through the results of the fourth quarter and also for the 2022. After the presentation, we will, of course, open up for questions.



Please, Ãsa.



Asa Bergman - Sweco AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Welcome, everyone, to Sweco's presentation of Q4 and year-end results.



Let me start by giving you a quick recap of Sweco. For those of you following our quarterly reports, you are familiar with this information. We are Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy. In the quarter, we surpassed 20,000 experts, corresponding to a bit over 18,500 full-time employees. We are present in close to 50 markets in Europe, organized