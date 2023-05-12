Q1 2023 Sweco AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



To present the results and the report is Sweco's President and CEO, Asa Bergman; and CFO, Olof Stalnacke.



Please, Asa.



Asa Bergman - Sweco AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Welcome, everyone, to Sweco's Q1 presentation. Before we move into the quarter, let me give you a quick recap of Sweco. Sweco is today Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy with operations in 8 geographical business areas across some 15 markets in Europe.



We are a well-diversed business with projects in 3 broad segments: building urban areas; water, energy, industry; and transport infrastructure. We have a good balance of private and public clients, and the foundation for Sweco's long-term success is our mix of competencies spread across 20,000 experts, organic and acquired growth as well as our