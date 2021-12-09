Dec 09, 2021 / NTS GMT
Unidentified Participant
So we have with us today Anette from (multiple speakers).
Anette Lindqvist - Xbrane Biopharma AB - CFO & Head of IR
So good evening everyone. My name is Anette Lindqvist (technical difficulty) today to present Xbrane Biopharma to you all, a company that I hadn't even heard of some years back. Having spent most of my career in the life science sector and more specifically with big pharma, I was determined to work as a consultant by moving back to Sweden from the UK. (technical difficulty) is back.
I read an article about Xbrane. (technical difficulty) after when I head out to restart, I did some proper research and spoke to former colleagues in the industry and was surprised by how many actually knew about Xbrane. Second, I was intrigued by the many positives I heard. Amazing company, great people, exciting times. And today, I'm here to present this company to you.
And whilst there are many reasons why Xbrane is interesting, there are three things that I would like you to (technical difficulty). The first one is that Xbrane
Xbrane Biopharma at redeye investor forum Malmo 2021 Transcript
Dec 09, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...