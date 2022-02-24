Q4 2021 Xbrane Biopharma AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Martin Ãmark - Xbrane Biopharma AB - CEO



Thank you and welcome, everybody, to this call for presentation of our year-end report for 2021. My name is Martin, I am the CEO of Xbrane. And I will just start by giving a brief overview of what we've been up to during 2021, from an operational perspective. Anette, our CFO, who's with me here, will go through financial details of fourth quarter. And then I will end the call with talking a little bit about our focus for 2022.



I'll just start here with an overview of our portfolio of biosimilar candidates. As you all know, our leading biosimilar candidate is Xlucane with reference to present this in a registration phase with EMA and the BLA, soon to be submitted to FDA and partnered with STADA and Bausch + Lomb.



Second product is we call Xcimzane, biosimilar candidate to Cimzia, which we recently partnered up with Biogen. And then we have a portfolio of three biosimilar candidates to Opdivo, Keytruda, and Darzalex, respectively, that are more early-stage development. And we are targeting to be able to bring these products to market by the time of