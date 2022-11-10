Q3 2022 Rana Gruber ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Gunnar Moe - Rana Gruber ASA - CEO



Welcome to this presentation of -- about Rana Gruber's performance in the third quarter of 2022. My name is Gunnar Moe, and I'm the CEO of Rana Gruber. With me today is our CFO, Erlend HÃ¸yen, who will give you additional insight into the financial result of the quarter. After this presentation, we will move to our capital markets update where we will give you more in -- go more into depth about the range of topics, included some of those briefly covered in this third-quarter presentation.



I will start today's presentation by giving you a quick overview of the highlights of the quarter. Then, I will cover the production of the quarter and our safety KPIs. After this, Erlend will take you deeper into the financial results. Towards the end of the presentation, I will sum up and make a few comments about the outlook before we move on to Q&A. For those of you who follow us online, you may ask your questions by using the Q&A function in the webcast solution, and we will answer them at the end of the session.



The third quarter was a good quarter for