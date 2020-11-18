Synthomer PLC Investor Seminar (Virtual) Transcript

Nov 18, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Calum G. MacLean - Synthomer plc - CEO & Executive Director



Today, we'd like to focus on our Functional Solutions division and give you a more in-depth look at the platform we've created following the OMNOVA acquisition completed in April 2020.



I'm joined today by Stephen Bennett, CFO of Synthomer; Rob Tupker, the President of Functional Solutions and a Synthomer executive team member; Marshall Moore, the Group Chief Technology Officer and President Americas and also a Synthomer executive team member. You will recall that Marshall joined us as part of the OMNOVA transaction in April and is based in Ohio in the U.S.A.; and last but not least, Robin Harrison, Vice President, Platform and Technology and External Innovation.



Today's agenda will include a few introductory slides from myself, following which, Rob, Marshall and Robin will take you through the Functional Solutions deep dive. Steve will bring this all together from a funding perspective before I will summarize and take the Q&A at the end.



I'm on Slide #4 now titled sustainable growth through strategic focus