Full Year 2021 Synthomer PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 03, 2022

Presentation

Mar 03, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

Michael Willome

Synthomer plc - CEO & Executive Director

Stephen G. Bennett

Synthomer plc - CFO & Executive Director

Tim Hughes

Synthomer plc - President of Corporate Development



Conference Call Participants

Geoffrey Robert Haire

UBS Investment Bank

Kevin Christopher Fogarty

Numis Securities Limited

Matthew John Peter Yates

BofA Securities

Sebastian Christian Bray

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG



Michael Willome - Synthomer plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. For those I haven't had the chance to