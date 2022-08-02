Half Year 2022 Synthomer PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 02, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

Lily Liu

Synthomer plc - CFO & Director

Michael Willome

Synthomer plc - CEO & Executive Director

Tim Hughes

Synthomer plc - President of Corporate Development



Conference Call Participants

Charles L. Webb

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

David Richard Edward Farrell

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

Sebastian Christian Bray

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division - Analyst



Michael Willome - Synthomer plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to all of you in the room and to those who are online. Thank you very much for joining us today. I'm with Lily Liu who recently came on board as our CFO, and it's a great pleasure to have her here. We will run through our respective parts of the