Synthomer PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

Oct 12, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Michael Willome - Synthomer plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning to everybody here in the room at this beautiful building at the Royal Society of Chemistry. A very good morning to everybody in the office or at home on the screen. Since becoming Chief Executive, I had the chance to present my thoughts about the business on 2 occasions, with both the full year and the interim results.



This slide captures some of the topics I have talked about previously, the opportunities that I see and my priorities going forward. These are framed around 3 areas: focus, strengthen and growth.



Starting with focus. Synthomer platform has evolved significantly over the last 5 years, not least as a result of the acquisitions the group has done. One of my first actions was to extensively review our portfolio to fully understand our strengths and weaknesses and where we can grow market share, something that had not been done for a while.



That also highlighted a number of noncore areas, areas that are either cyclical in nature or where we don't have sufficient scale to generate strong,