Aug 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Magnus Corfitzen - Ascelia Pharma AB - CEO
Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to the webcast for Ascelia Pharma's Q2 report in 2021. We have the management team here with me, and we look forward to updating you on our progress.
Now please turn to page number 2. We will be making certain forward-looking statement on this call, so please pay attention to this.
Now please turn to page number 3. Ascelia Pharma is focused on improving the lives of people with rare oncology-related conditions by developing novel drugs to address unmet medical needs. We have two drugs in clinical development. Orviglance, formerly known as Mangoral, is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial. It will be the only product targeting an addressable market of $500 million to $600 million annually.
Oncoral is being prepared for Phase 2 in the treatment of gastric cancer based on encouraging results in Phase 1. We expect to start the clinical study later this year. We have a strong and experienced team headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden with a strong track record in late-stage drug development and commercialization. We
Q2 2021 Ascelia Pharma AB Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...