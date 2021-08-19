Q2 2021 Ascelia Pharma AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Magnus Corfitzen - Ascelia Pharma AB - CEO



Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to the webcast for Ascelia Pharma's Q2 report in 2021. We have the management team here with me, and we look forward to updating you on our progress.



Now please turn to page number 2. We will be making certain forward-looking statement on this call, so please pay attention to this.



Now please turn to page number 3. Ascelia Pharma is focused on improving the lives of people with rare oncology-related conditions by developing novel drugs to address unmet medical needs. We have two drugs in clinical development. Orviglance, formerly known as Mangoral, is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial. It will be the only product targeting an addressable market of $500 million to $600 million annually.



Oncoral is being prepared for Phase 2 in the treatment of gastric cancer based on encouraging results in Phase 1. We expect to start the clinical study later this year. We have a strong and experienced team headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden with a strong track record in late-stage drug development and commercialization. We