Q4 2021 Ascelia Pharma AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Ascelia Pharma audiocast for teleconference Q4 2021. Today, I'm pleased to present the CEO, Magnus Corfitzen. (Operator Instruction) Magnus, please begin your meeting.
Magnus Corfitzen - Ascelia Pharma AB - CEO
Yeah. Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to the webcast for Ascelia Pharma's fourth quarter 2021. So I'm Magnus Corfitzen, CEO of Ascelia Pharma. And with me today, I have Kristian Borbos, our Chief Financial Officer; Julie Brogren, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Andreas Norlin, VP of R&D.
Our regular followers will notice that Andreas has joined instead of our Chief Medical Officer, Carl Bjartmar, on this call. This is a temporary support we have here, as Carl is traveling and, right now, meeting with an investigator in the SPARKLE study. So we're really happy to have Andreas joining us today.
Now please turn to page number 2. We will be making certain forward-looking statements on this call, so please pay close attention to this before moving to slide number 3.
