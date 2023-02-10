Q4 2022 Ascelia Pharma AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Magnus Corfitzen - Ascelia Pharma AB - CEO



Welcome, everyone, to the webcast for Ascelia Pharma's Q4 report in 2022. Since our last call -- we look forward to updating you on the progress. And since our last call, we have changed the setup of the conference call. So hopefully, we should have a better sound quality than what we had in our previous conference call.



Next slide, so we will be making certain forward-looking statements. So please pay attention to this.



Ascelia Pharma is dedicated to improve the life of people living with cancer by offering better treatment options. In particular, we focus on rare cancer conditions. Our business model is to identify, develop, and commercialize novel drugs that address unmet medical needs within orphan oncology.



We have two drugs in clinical development. Orviglance is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical study that we hope to complete soon. It will be the only product targeting an addressable market of $500 million to $600 million annually. Oncoral is ready to start Phase 2 for the treatment of gastric cancer based on encouraging results in