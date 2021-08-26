Q2 2021 Zalaris ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Hans-Petter Mellerud - Zalaris ASA - Founder & CEO



Good morning. My name is Hans-Petter Mellerud, I am the CEO of Zalaris. Please also welcome our CFO, Gunnar Manum. He is here with me today for this webcast presentation of Zalaris Q2 2021 results.



After living with, COVID-19 for 5 quarters, operating under these conditions has become the new normal, and Team Zalaris continued delivering on all customer commitments. The majority of the team is still working from home. Revenue for the quarter ended at NOK 185.4 million, a slight reduction compared to last year, mainly due to currency movements of approximately NOK 11 million and an increase in deferred project revenue of NOK 7 million. We delivered an adjusted EBIT of NOK 11.4 million, down slightly from NOK 12.7 million