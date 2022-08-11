Aug 11, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning. We would like to welcome you very cordially to our earnings report conference. We're going to talk about H1 2022. We're meeting here in very interesting times for the industry. We're going to speak about the current time, about the future. We'll talk a little bit about the past in terms of what has transpired in our bank in the last 6 months.



So we have a typical agenda, so I won't mention everything. We can go on to the merits, the most information -- the most important information, as is clear in Q2 of this year, the bank generated a net profit of PLN 258 billion. This is down 7% from Q1, but it's much better than the corresponding period of last year. I think this is a robust result. It's not a phenomenal result. But having regard for the circumstances, the additional burdens, I think it's a very decent result. We've been growing in terms of our lending activity, both on a quarterly basis as well as on a year-to-year basis. And our revenue is up by 7%. And this is because of net interest income. We had a very good FX result and stabilization of fees.